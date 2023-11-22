Barzani Charity Foundation to send aid to Gaza via Egypt

2023-11-22 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) will send humanitarian aid to the besieged people of Gaza, Musa Ahmed, the head of the organization, said on Wednesday.

The aid will be delivered by air to Egypt, which borders Gaza and shares with it the Rafah border crossing.

"In our Kurdish culture, its a [moral] obligation to help our brothers in Palestine and those affected in general," Ahmed said in a press conference in Erbil earlier today. "It is our duty towards the besieged Gaza Strip."

"More than 100 tons of medicine, food, clothing, and other aid supplies will be transported from the region to Egypt and then to Palestine," he said.

For his part, Nazim Hazuri, the Consul General of the State of Palestine in the region, praised the initiative and said, "It is a message from the people of Kurdistan [to the Palestinians]: they will not leave us alone."

The aid is scheduled to be delivered to Gaza on Friday.