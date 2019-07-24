عربي | كوردى


Rouhani: Ready to engage in fair and logical negotiations

2019/07/24 | 12:50
Tehran – Ina follow up

Tehran – Ina follow up



Political News



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday readiness to engage in fair and logical negotiations, but added: “We shall not yield under pretext of negotiation. We have never missed an opportunity to negotiate and dialogue, and will not miss any in the future. Tehran seeks to secure marine navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean, and ensure the security of the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz”.









