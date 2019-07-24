Rouhani: Ready to engage in fair and logical negotiations

2019/07/24 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Tehran – Ina follow up
Political News
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday readiness to engage in fair and logical negotiations, but added: “We shall not yield under pretext of negotiation. We have never missed an opportunity to negotiate and dialogue, and will not miss any in the future. Tehran seeks to secure marine navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean, and ensure the security of the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz”.
Tehran – Ina follow up
Political News
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday readiness to engage in fair and logical negotiations, but added: “We shall not yield under pretext of negotiation. We have never missed an opportunity to negotiate and dialogue, and will not miss any in the future. Tehran seeks to secure marine navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Indian Ocean, and ensure the security of the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz”.