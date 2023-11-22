2023-11-22 16:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi cabinet mentioned in a statement on Tuesday that it approved a $619 million contract with the Italian company Sicim SPA to build gas facilities in the West Qurna-2 oilfield in southern Iraq. The statement said that the 33-month agreement stipulates that the Italian company will rehabilitate a gas processing plant […]

The post Italy’s Sicim SPA enters into $619 million contract in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.