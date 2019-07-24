Home › INA › ‘Second Will of Victory’ on its 5th. day

‘Second Will of Victory’ on its 5th. day

2019/07/24











Ina- Baghdad







Security News







The Popular Mobilization and Security Forces on Wednesday carried on their fifth day of ‘Second Will of Victory’ Operation north of Baghdad. A statement by the Popular Mobilization (Ina received a copy of) said: “Popular Mobilization and Security Forces, supported by Iraqi Air Force, went on their fifth day of the Operation. The forces made progress over the past few days, and are still moving forward to search and cleanse more areas north of Baghdad. On the fourth day (Tuesday) some 30 villages were search and cleansed”.



















