Iraqi resistance targets Harir military base in Erbil

2023-11-22 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, comprising armed Shiite factions, announced on Wednesday the targeting of a military base housing the international coalition forces at Harir Airport in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A statement attributed to the resistance mentioned that they targeted the "Harir" base of American occupation in northern Iraq using a drone, directly hitting its target "in response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza."