Iraqi Presidency condemns US airstrike, deems it a breach of sovereignty

2023-11-22 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Presidency condemned, on Wednesday, the American airstrike that targeted the "Jurf al-Nasr" area, carried out "without the knowledge of the Iraqi government and security agencies."

The Presidency stated, "While government authorities, along with political and social forces, are committed to enhancing achieved security, stability, and ensuring the safety of citizens, this escalation is unacceptable and a breach of Iraqi sovereignty. It could potentially disrupt the country's security and stability."

The Iraqi Presidency emphasized that "Iraq's security decisions are sovereign, exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Iraqi government. It is impermissible to act unilaterally through activities conflicting with the country's supreme interest and portraying a negative image of the nation."

Such actions, according to the Presidency, represent an overstep beyond the exclusive responsibility of the government in determining the country's top security policies.

Following the American airstrikes, the US forces in Iraq announced that "the US Central Command carried out precise separate strikes on two locations in Iraq."

The statement further added that "the strikes were a direct response to attacks on US forces and Global Coalition forces by Iran and Tehran-backed groups."

Subsequently, al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced casualties and injuries resulting from a new American strike targeting their headquarters in Babil governorate.