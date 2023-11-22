Iraqi PM condemns US air strikes against PMF sites in Iraq

2023-11-22 19:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, condemned on Wednesday the attack that targeted the Jurf Al-Nasr area southwest of the capital, Baghdad. The spokesperson of the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, mentioned in a statement that the Iraqi government considers the recent escalation a dangerous step […]

