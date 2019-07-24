Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan’s Gorran to elect new party leader, assembly in September

Kurdistan’s Gorran to elect new party leader, assembly in September

2019/07/24 | 16:00



The decision was reportedly made during the Wednesday meeting of the movement’s National Assembly in Sulaimani, Ali Hama Salih, Gorran’s senior member, told Kurdistan 24.



Gorran, founded in 2009 by Nawshirwan Mustafa, is currently the third-largest party in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, following the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).



The party’s position moved from second to third in the 2018 parliamentary elections after Gorran’s number of seats was halved, dropping from 24 to 12 seats out of the 111-seat Kurdistan Parliament.



Gorran, currently led by Omar Said Ali and with five seats in the Iraqi Parliament, is part of the new participatory Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, holding five ministerial posts: Minister of Peshmerga, Finance and Economy, Housing and Reconstruction, Labor and Social Affairs, and Trade and Industries.



