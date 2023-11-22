Kurdish Leader Barzani and Former Turkish Minister discuss regional situation and bilateral ties

2023-11-22 23:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed with former Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker ways to enhance ties between Erbil and Ankara.

A statement from Barzani's headquarters said that leader Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, hosted Eker at his residence in the Saladin resort in Erbil. The meeting covered various topics, including the regional developments and relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

"Both parties were committed to developing solid and friendly ties between Erbil and Ankara."