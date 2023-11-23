Largest Afforestation Project ever in Iraqi Kurdistan

2023-11-23 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the International Labour Organization (ILO): ILO's groundbreaking afforestation project in Kurdistan Region of Iraq boosts sustainable development and decent work The initiative, funded by the Government of the Netherlands under the PROSPECTS Partnership, aims to address climate challenges and create over 700 short-term jobs for local Iraqis, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and Syrian refugees. […]

