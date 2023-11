2023-11-23 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of two oil wells in the Zubair and Fakka [Jabal Fauqi] oil fields. The ZB-608 oil well in the Zubair oil field reached a depth of 3,598 meters using the 1,500-horsepower IDC 38 drilling rig. This is part of the contract with […]

The post IDC Completes New Wells at Zubair and Fakka first appeared on Iraq Business News.