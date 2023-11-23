2023-11-23 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Simona Foltyn, for Foreign Policy. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The Rise and Fall of an Iraqi Strongman Mohammed al-Halbousi's ruthless consolidation of power alienated both Sunnis and Shiites. Click here to read the full article (subscription required).

The post The Rise and Fall of an Iraqi Strongman first appeared on Iraq Business News.