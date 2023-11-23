Baghdad seeks solution to resume oil exports through Ceyhan

2023-11-23 04:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, expressed on Wednesday the government’s readiness to find a solution to resume oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, where he also confirmed the government’s adoption […]

