Basra crudes drop amid global oil price decline

2023-11-23 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and intermediate crude oil dropped due to the global decrease in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil saw a decline of 0.35 dollars, reaching 79.71 dollars, while Basra intermediate crude oil prices dropped by 0.35 dollars, settling at 82.76 dollars.

Global oil prices experienced a reduction of over one percent, continuing the losses from the previous session. This decline came after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting, sparking speculations that producers might cut production by less than previously anticipated.