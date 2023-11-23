Rise in Dollar rates in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-23 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar's rates increased at the opening of the Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 159,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars. This is compared to yesterday's rates of 158,500 dinars for 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 160,750 dinars, while the buying price stood at 158,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a rise in exchange rates at currency exchange shops, with the selling price reaching 159,450 dinars per dollar and the buying price at 159,350 dinars for 100 US dollars.