Governor raises concerns about Erbil's electricity supply issues

2023-11-23 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Omed Khushnaw, the head of the local government in Erbil Province, expressed grievances on Thursday regarding the inadequate electricity supply hours for subscribers connected to the national power grid in the province, labeling Erbil as "suffering" in comparison to other cities and provinces in the Kurdistan region.

His comments were made to reporters on the sidelines of his participation in the Autumn Festival for Kurdish traditional cuisine, which commenced in Erbil.

Khushnaw was asked about the decline in electricity supply hours in Erbil, to which he responded by saying that electricity provision during the spring and autumn seasons was somewhat good, but unfortunately, this year, the power supply during the autumn season has been poor.

He urged the media to monitor the electricity provision situation in Erbil compared to other cities in the Kurdistan region, adding that Erbil is suffering, and they continue discussions with the Ministry of Electricity regarding this matter.

He emphasized that the power supply situation had been extremely poor in recent days, particularly with the increasing demand for electricity due to the cold weather.

Continuing his statement, the governor expressed a sense of injustice in the provision of electricity via the national power grid, pointing out a discrepancy between Erbil and other cities. He noted that the supply hours for Erbil were lower than those for other cities.

The governor called upon the Ministry of Electricity to conduct a fair review of this issue, citing, "In some cities, the supply hours reach 12 to 13 hours a day, while in others, it reaches only two or three. Surely, this will burden the people," referring to the situation in Erbil.