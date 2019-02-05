Salih approves the General Budget Law 2019

2019/02/05 | 03:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Iraqi President Barham Salih approved on Monday, on the General Budget Law 2019.
Salih asserted the importance of securing the important services of the citizens and to start rebuilding and reconstruction.
He also praised the efforts of making, studying and legislating the budget project whether in the government or in the Parliament.
