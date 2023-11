Sheikh Hamoudi: the government's attitude towards the events of Jurf Al-Nasr is brave and clear

Sheikh Hamoudi: the government's attitude towards the events of Jurf Al-Nasr is brave and clear

2023-11-23 14:00:04 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Sheikh Hamoudi: the government's attitude towards the events of Jurf Al-Nasr is brave and clear