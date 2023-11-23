Qubad Talabani: Ongoing negotiations with Baghdad for overdue salary payments

2023-11-23 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region's government (KRG) affirmed today the administration's efforts to provide employees' entitlements and understand their challenges, urging the federal government in Baghdad to disburse the last three salaries for this year.

Qubad Talabani stated that they are working to find a solution with the federal government regarding employees' salaries, ensuring compliance with the budget law. He emphasized KRG's commitment to all provisions outlined in the budget law.

"We are committed to providing all necessary rights to employees on time and negotiating with the federal government to send overdue salaries to Kurdistan Region employees," added the Deputy Prime Minister.

He further stated, "We have a budget law, and we are in continuous dialogue with the federal government to implement all provisions and articles in the budget law."

Qubad Talabani highlighted, "Meetings with Kurdish political parties will continue to unify the Kurdish front," noting, "The meeting held between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Democratic Party (KDP) was positive, and we will meet with other political parties to create a healthy atmosphere in the Region to overcome current challenges."