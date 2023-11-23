Parliamentary Legal Committee responds to controversy over extraordinary session

2023-11-23 15:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee responded today, Thursday, to objecting MPs regarding the legality of the extraordinary session of the Parliament and the approval of amending the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Law, urging those objectors to resort to the Federal Court to challenge it.

Omeed Mohammed, a committee member, stated that "there is no legal issue in holding a session to vote on amending the IHEC’s Law. Anyone who disagrees can file an appeal with the Federal Court regarding the session's legality."

He added, "The Parliamentary Legal Committee finds that extraordinary sessions are scheduled after collecting 50 signatures from Parliament members for their convening. Hence, there is no legal flaw in holding the session and passing the law."

The extraordinary parliamentary session stirred parliamentary controversy. Several parliamentarians, including MP Amer Abdul Jabbar, held a press conference yesterday, Wednesday, claiming the first session after the dismissal of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi was illegal. They argued it should have been dedicated to selecting his replacement, not to approving a proposal to amend the IHEC's law.

During the session held yesterday, the Parliament voted on a proposal to amend the law governing the IHEC but failed to elect a new speaker in place of the ousted speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

A source within the Coordination Framework revealed yesterday that there is a split within the Framework representing the ruling Shia forces in the country regarding the two nominees from Sunni MPs to succeed the ousted Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the Sunni blocs have two candidates to replace the Parliament Speaker: Salim al-Issawi, a candidate from the "Takkadum" party, affiliated with Mohammed al-Halbousi's al-Siyada Alliance, and the other candidate is Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the "Azm" Alliance.

He explained, "The Coordination Framework has not agreed on a specific candidate. There is currently a division over the nominees," adding, "The State of Law bloc supports nominating Al-Issawi, while the Fatah Alliance supports Muthanna al-Samarrai."

Furthermore, the Takkadum and al-Siyada Alliance empowered its leaders, Mohammed al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar, in an official statement issued on Tuesday, to choose an alternative name to assume the Parliament Speaker's position after his removal.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Parliament Presidency officially terminated the membership of the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on the decision of the Supreme Federal Court, effective as of November 14, 2023.

The Supreme Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Tuesday, November 14th, ending the membership of the Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. This decision followed a legal suit filed against him by MP Leith al-Dulaimi, accusing him of forging a resignation from his (al-Dulaimi's) parliamentary membership. Consequently, the Federal Court ruled to end both their memberships (al-Halbousi and al-Dulaimi).