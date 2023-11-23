Al Sudani chairs meeting on Basra-Shalamjah railway project implementation

2023-11-23 17:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani chaired a special meeting today, Thursday, regarding the Basra-Shalamjah railway project designed for transporting passengers and pilgrims, the cornerstone for which was laid last September.

According to a statement from Al Sudani's media office, the meeting discussed the measures taken to implement the project and the administrative work related to it.

The significance of this project was emphasized due to its facilitation of travel procedures for pilgrims during the seasons of pilgrimage in Iraq. It is also deemed important for travelers between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, connecting further to the countries of Central Asia and integrating with other transportation routes.

The Prime Minister directed direct invitations to private companies for project execution and the settlement of the environmental study issue. Additionally, he stressed the importance of expediting the procedures related to completing the land acquisitions along the project route.

Al Sudani stressed the necessity to adhere to the project's timelines, urging against delays or setbacks in execution to ensure the completion of this vital project benefiting citizens and pilgrims from Iraq and other nations.