CyberArrow and Mobily Announced a Strategic Partnership for CyberArrow’s AI-Powered GRC at Black Hat 2023

2023-11-23 17:48:22 - Source: Mobily

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Mobily, one of the largest telecom companies in Saudi Arabia, and CyberArrow, a leading UAE based Compliance Automation Platform and Cyber Security Awareness Platform provider, proudly announced their strategic partnership at Black Hat 2023. This partnership marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the approach to compliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement made, solidifies Mobily as a strategic partner utilizing CyberArrow's AI-Powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution to enhance cyber security compliance in the region. CyberArrow‘s latest AI GRC offering was showcased at the heart of Black Hat 2023.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership between CyberArrow and Mobily is a dynamic collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of cyber security and compliance in Saudi Arabia. Mobily, as a strategic partner, helps organizations across Saudi Arabia to enhance their compliance processes and steamline governance, risk and compliance by utilizing CyberArrow's AI-Powered GRC.

This collaboration goes beyond physical presence; it symbolizes a shared vision for transformative advancements in compliance. The strategic partnership is designed to provide organizations in Saudi Arabia with intelligent solutions for navigating the complexities of cyber security and compliance with unprecedented efficiency.

Event Overview

Black Hat 2023, a prime global cyber security event, served as the stage for the announcement of this transformative partnership. CyberArrow's presence at Black Hat 2023 was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge automation solutions with a special focus on CyberArrow's AI-powered GRC solution.

AI Innovation Showcase

The event featured an unparalleled AI Innovation showcase, with Amar Basic, the Co-founder of CyberArrow, as the keynote speaker. The live demonstration emphasized the power of CyberArrow‘s AI-enabled GRC platform, demonstrating how it revolutionizes compliance processes. Event attendees and visitors were able to see the seamless integration of AI technologies firsthand, empowering organizations to navigate the intricate terrain of governance, risk, and compliance with unprecedented efficiency.

Key Messages

The partnership highlights the profound impact of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into cyber security and compliance. Through cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, CyberArrow demonstrates its commitment to leveraging AI as a catalyst for transformative change. Automation is the cornerstone of enhanced security measures, and CyberArrow stands firm in its commitment to this principle. By embracing automation, CyberArrow empowers organizations to fortify their defenses swiftly and intelligently.

As CyberArrow strategically partners with Mobily, these key messages echo their shared vision, amplifying the call for the utilization of CyberArrow’s AI-powered GRC platform and fortifying the digital landscapes of businesses in Saudi Arabia.