Launch of NEFES project: Planting 50,000 trees in KRI

2023-11-23 18:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), the NEFES project for planting nearly 50,000 trees commenced on Thursday.

As a first step within this project, the planting of 12,000 trees has begun in the highlands of the Kesanazan area. Present at the launch were Bekurd Talabani, the Minister of Agriculture in the Region, Omeed Khoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, Abdulrahman Siddiq, the Head of KRI's Environment Protection and Improvement Board, Mehdi Eker, former Turkish Minister of Agriculture, the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Mevlut Yakut, and Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Affairs, among other officials.

During the event, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Turkish Minister, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Turkish Consulate in Erbil for executing the project and the coordination and partnership they established with KRI this year.

The NEFES project aims to increase green areas, preserve the environment, and combat climate change, under the initiative of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil. It is set to plant 47,000 trees in the Kesanazan highlands, supporting the agricultural and environmental sector of KRI.