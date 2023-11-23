2023-11-23 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday the start of Iraqi-Turkish discussions in the oil and energy sectors. A statement released by the Oil Ministry revealed that the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, received the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, where they talked about bilateral relations […]

The post Iraqi-Turkish discussions to boost cooperation in oil, energy sectors appeared first on Iraqi News.