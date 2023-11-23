2023-11-23 19:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On November 22, the Second round of Armenian-Iraqi political consultations were held in Yerevan. The Armenian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, the Iraqi delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Hussein […]

The post Armenia and Iraq discuss Cooperation first appeared on Iraq Business News.