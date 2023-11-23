Turkey plants thousands of seedlings in Erbil

2023-11-23 19:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As part of the ‘Breath for the Future’ program, 12,000 saplings have been planted by the general consulate of Turkey in Erbil, Iraq. An event was held to plant thousands of saplings in the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, where Turkish and Iraqi officials attended, according to TRT World. The […]

