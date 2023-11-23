Iraqi security arrests 6 ISIS terrorists in 3 governorates

2023-11-23 21:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Thursday the arrest of six terrorists belonging to the ISIS group in the governorates of Baghdad, Anbar, and Nineveh. The DGMI mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces carried out separate operations in Baghdad, Anbar, and Nineveh after receiving intelligence information […]

