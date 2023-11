Khazali discusses with Kutrashev the repercussions of the continued Zionist aggression against Gaza

Khazali discusses with Kutrashev the repercussions of the continued Zionist aggression against Gaza

2023-11-23 21:30:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Khazali discusses with Kutrashev the repercussions of the continued Zionist aggression against Gaza