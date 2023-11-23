Iraq News Now

Iraq regains orbital rights for satellites in ITU decision

2023-11-23 22:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has successfully regained its orbital rights for satellites, according to an announcement made by Ali Al-Muayyad, the head of the Media and Communications Commission, during the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC23) held in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Muayyad revealed that the International Telecommunication Union has approved the adoption of new satellite orbits for member states, including Iraq, within the Broadcast Satellite Service (BSS). This decision marks a significant achievement for Iraq and is the outcome of more than a decade of continuous coordination with the International Telecommunication Union.

The approval involves replacing old and expired orbits with new ones, signifying an important milestone for Iraq's satellite communication capabilities.

