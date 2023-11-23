Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan

2023-11-23 23:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that it will operate a flight on Friday to evacuate Iraqi citizens stranded in Sudan. The spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, mentioned in a statement that the step follows directives issued by the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, to help […]

