Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan

Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan

Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan
Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan
2023-11-23 23:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that it will operate a flight on Friday to evacuate Iraqi citizens stranded in Sudan. The spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, mentioned in a statement that the step follows directives issued by the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, to help […]

The post Baghdad to evacuate more Iraqis stranded in Sudan appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links