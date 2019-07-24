Home › Iraq News › Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Graves Containing Hundreds Being Excavated; One Killed in Iraq Today

Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Graves Containing Hundreds Being Excavated; One Killed in Iraq Today

2019/07/24 | 19:25







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least one person was killed in recent violence:Three massgraves believed to contain the victims of Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign arebeing excavated near Samawa. Authorities estimate about 400 people areburied in them. The campaign, which took place in the late 1980s, left at least50,000 Kurdish civilians dead, but some estimates put the toll closer to200,000. According to a witness whosurvived the slaughter, he and his extended family were moved south before theslaughter.A militantwas killed in Imam Weis when the bomb he was handling blew up.Author: Margaret GriffisMargaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and hasbeen covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.View all posts by Margaret Griffis