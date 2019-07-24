Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Graves Containing Hundreds Being Excavated; One Killed in Iraq Today

2019/07/24 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least one person was killed in recent violence:
Three mass
graves believed to contain the victims of Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign are
being excavated near Samawa. Authorities estimate about 400 people are
buried in them. The campaign, which took place in the late 1980s, left at least
50,000 Kurdish civilians dead, but some estimates put the toll closer to
200,000. According to a witness who
survived the slaughter, he and his extended family were moved south before the
slaughter.
A militant
was killed in Imam Weis when the bomb he was handling blew up.
