Erbil's Culture Market: a haven for book enthusiasts despite economic challenges

2023-11-23 23:30:26 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In the vicinity of Erbil's ancient citadel, the Culture Market stands as a testament to the enduring love for books, offering diverse works spanning scientific, cultural, political, religious, and other fields.

Botan Suleiman, the proprietor of one of the bookstores in this cultural enclave, shared insights with Shafaq News Agency about the ongoing passion for traditional books, even amid economic challenges.

Suleiman acknowledged that while people's love for reading remains strong, prevailing economic conditions have somewhat impacted demand compared to the past. The market is home to thousands of books encompassing multiple languages and subjects. Despite the rise of e-books on the internet, Suleiman emphasized a continued demand for physical copies, with patrons regularly visiting to make purchases.

When asked about the most sought-after books and their pricing, Suleiman noted that novels remain highly popular, along with a recent uptick in demand for human development books. The price range varies, from two thousand to 15 or 20 thousand dinars. Additionally, larger volumes may be available at prices ranging from 100 to 150 thousand dinars.

A reader, Sama Al-Qaisi, expressed the unique appeal of reading physical books, emphasizing the distinct pleasure they bring compared to electronic versions. She highlighted the importance of consistent reading as essential nourishment for the mind.

The Culture Market predominantly features Kurdish books, notably Arabic, English, French, and other languages. Despite economic challenges, this cultural hub remains a vibrant space where the love for books thrives.