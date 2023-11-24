Iraqi Fuel Stations to go Cashless

2023-11-24 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil and its subsidiary, the Oil Products Distribution Company, have decided to implement electronic payment systems at all fuel stations starting January 1, 2024. The Ministry says it will also suspend cash handling from this date, adding that this move aligns with government guidelines to enhance efficiency, automate […]

