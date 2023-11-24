New Flour Mill Opens in Iraqi Kurdistan

2023-11-24 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Sunday, November 19, 2023, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, officially inaugurated the Distar Factory, a cutting-edge wheat flour mill, located in Domiz, Duhok Governorate. During his speech, Prime Minister Barzani emphasised the KRG's dedication to enhancing the agricultural sector and securing food security as top priorities. He outlined […]

