2023-11-24 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Deep Dive: Delayed polls could undermine Kurdish autonomy in Iraq After extensive delays, Iraqi Kurdistan is slated to hold regional parliamentary elections on Feb. 25 next year. The vote, already postponed twice, threatens […]

