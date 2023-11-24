Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security

Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security

Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security
Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security
2023-11-24 07:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, confirmed on Thursday that the security forces can ensure security and confront any challenge. Al-Shammari’s statement took place during his meeting with the representative of the UN secretary-general, Volker Peretz, where they discussed the role of the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) and […]

The post Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links