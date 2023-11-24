Baghdad confirms to the UN that it is able to ensure security

2023-11-24 07:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, confirmed on Thursday that the security forces can ensure security and confront any challenge. Al-Shammari’s statement took place during his meeting with the representative of the UN secretary-general, Volker Peretz, where they discussed the role of the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) and […]

