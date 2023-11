2023-11-24 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The seismic observatories in Iran recorded an earthquake today, Friday, in the district of "Abdanan" in the southern Ilam province.

The observatories stated that the earthquake measured 4.1 on the Richter scale and occurred at 9:43 AM local time, with a depth of 11 kilometers.

No reports have been received regarding any material or human losses