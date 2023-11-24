Iraq weather forecast: a week of stability with temporary rain in the north

2023-11-24 15:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Weather forecasting expert Sadiq Attiya has provided a comprehensive weather outlook for Iraq, encompassing the Kurdistan Region, over the next week. Anticipating air stability for approximately a week or ten days across the country due to a high-pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, Attiya notes occasional high and medium clouds, attributing them to natural atmospheric regulation and upper wind movements.

However, he highlights a temporary exception for northern regions, forecasting rapid rainy conditions on Sunday and Monday in cities such as Erbil, north of Nineveh, Dohuk, and Sulaymaniyah. This precipitation may also extend to Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin.

Temperature fluctuations are expected throughout the week, rising in the middle of the week and falling by the week's end. Attiya suggests that the weather will be conducive to outdoor activities, making it suitable for hiking and trips