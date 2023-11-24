Dubai to host investment conference for Iraq in December

2023-11-24 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi-British Business Council is preparing to host its conference in Dubai on December 7th - 8th, aiming to bolster partnerships and drive economic transformation in Iraq, as reported by the Emirati newspaper "Al Khaleej."

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "Building a Sustainable Future" on the conference's second day.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, expressed joining efforts with Iraqi friends and the Iraqi-British Business Council to discuss collective endeavors aiding the country in its reconstruction process. The conference aims to gather companies engaged in business and trade, fostering investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and ultimately supporting Iraq's industry and its people.

Al Saleh further stated support for the council's mission in facilitating technology transfer, infrastructure, and expertise to enhance Iraq's growth and development. The substantial growth in trade between the UAE and Iraq, surpassing 60% in 2022, emphasizes the increasing economic ties between the two countries, according to the conference management.

The event underscores the UAE's position as the primary commercial hub for Iraq and highlights the nation's growing role in facilitating international cooperation. The Emirates are regarded as a meeting ground for stakeholders ranging from the UK, European Union, and the United States to India, Turkey, Iraq, and the Gulf.

Moreover, the UAE offers immense investment opportunities for companies operating in Iraq, without the need for administrative and bureaucratic hurdles present within Iraq. Christoph Michels, the conference's Managing Director, highlighted the UAE's ideal location, connecting international firms to Iraq as a regional hub.

Michels emphasized the conference's importance, expecting significant attendance by decision-makers. He anticipates participants to engage with key figures, considering the event's timing and its focus on pivotal issues like economic sustainability, education, finance, and climate change.

Fikas Handa, the UAE representative at the regional level in the council, noted the conference's anticipated importance in long-term development and foresight for Iraq.