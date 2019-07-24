عربي | كوردى


Britain has not sent any mediators to Iran - British source

2019/07/24 | 20:40
Britain has not sent any representatives as mediators to Iran, a British source said after the semi-official Tasnim news site reported that a mediator had been sent to discuss the freeing of a British-flagged tanker seized by Tehran.

"We are not aware of any representatives being sent as mediators to Iran," a British diplomatic source said. 





