2019/07/24 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Wednesday، 24 July 2019
09:29 PM
Dominic Raab appointed UK foreign secretary, first secretary of state
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Dominic Raab as foreign minister and first secretary of state on Wednesday, a return to office for the former Brexit minister who quit Theresa May's government over her deal to leave the European Union.
