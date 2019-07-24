عربي | كوردى


Dominic Raab appointed UK foreign secretary, first secretary of state

2019/07/24 | 21:15
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Dominic Raab as foreign minister and first secretary of state on Wednesday, a return to office for the former Brexit minister who quit Theresa May's government over her deal to leave the European Union.





















