2023-11-24 22:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate announced on Friday the outbreak of a large fire in Erbil.

The Directorate stated in a press release that the fire broke out on the road connecting Khabat and Bardarash, specifying that civil defense teams are currently attempting to control it.

A local source informed Shafaq News Agency that the fire resulted from the collision of two fuel-carrying vehicles.