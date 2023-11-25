2023-11-25 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Climate change, pollution threaten Iraq's ancient marshes The Marsh Arabs, the wetlands' indigenous population of Iraq, have fished and cultivated crops here for 5,000 […]

The post Climate Change and Pollution threaten Iraq's Marshes first appeared on Iraq Business News.