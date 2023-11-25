Global website determines living cost in Iraq

2023-11-25 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The specialized economic website Mumbo revealed on Saturday that the average cost of living for a family of four in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is 2,588,054 Iraqi dinars per month.

According to the latest report from the site, considered the largest database for living expenses worldwide, the average cost of living per person in Baghdad is 773,806 Iraqi dinars monthly, excluding rent.

It highlighted that "the cost of living in Erbil is 5.7% lower than that in Baghdad, whereas the average rent in Baghdad is 9.8% higher than in Erbil."

Additionally, it noted that "restaurant prices in Baghdad are 1.2% higher than in Erbil, while grocery prices in Baghdad are 6.9% lower than in Erbil."