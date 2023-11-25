CBI auctioned over $1.25 billion in Forex last week

2023-11-25 15:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's central bank (CBI) has sold more than $1.25 billion in foreign currency (forex) on the week ending on November 24.

The central bank sold $1,257,385,826 throughout the last week over five days of auctions, marking a daily average of $251,477,165.

The highest dollar sales for the past week were recorded on Wednesday reaching $236,481,791. In contrast, the lowest sales were recorded on Monday ($225,287,025).

The week's transactions saw $975,611,326 disbursed for transfers abroad. Cash transactions amounted to only 9% of the total sales, with $91,774,500.