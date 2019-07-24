Home › INA › Iraq and Iran in a meeting for Youth and Sport in Tehran

Iraq and Iran in a meeting for Youth and Sport in Tehran

2019/07/24 | 21:35



INA – TEHRAN







Minister of Youth and Sport Ahmed al-Obaidi held a joint meeting with the officials from the Iranian Sport Unions in the Iranian National Centre Hall, Tehran.







Another meeting is set to be made between al-Obaidi and the President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri.







Al-Obaidi will also visit Isfahan to meet the governor and will visit Azadi Stadium in addition to the training camp of National Teams and the five halls, as well as to make a tour in the Iranian Museum of Sport.



















