Iraqi Troops Kill More Daesh Terrorists in North

2019/07/24 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Five Dash terrorists were killed Wednesday by Iraqi security forces near the town of Sinjar in the northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.Acting on intelligence reports from Nineveh's Operations Command, the Iraqi army and provincial police commandos carried out an operation in the eastern part of Sinjar mountain range and killed five Dash terrorists, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement.The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Dash terrorists across the country late in 2017.Dash remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday discussed counter-terrorism efforts and the future of foreign Dash terrorists held captive in Iraq with a delegation from countries of the European Union. During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi and the EU representatives "exchanged views over how to deal with large numbers of (foreign) Daesh militants captured in Iraq in order to punish them according to the law," a statement by Abdul Mahdi's media office said.In recent months, Iraqi courts issued verdicts of death penalties to many foreign citizens involved in the terrorist group.Thousands of terrorists and supporters of various nationalities joined Daesh when it took control of large areas in Iraq and neighboring Syria, but after its defeat in both countries, hundreds of Daseh loyalists were killed or captured.Iraqi pro-government Hashd al-Shaa’abi forces are seen in an area north of the capital Baghdad on July 23, 2019 during the second phase of the Will of Victory Operation against remnants of the Daesh terrorist group.