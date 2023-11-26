2023-11-26 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Sarah Gold, for the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Survivors, Saviors, Leaders - Not Victims: Tackling Gender-Based Violence in Iraq In recent years, violence against women and girls has surged - an estimated one […]

