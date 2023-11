2023-11-26 08:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said on Saturday "it is a dream" to play under Xabi Alonso after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen helped his team back...

The post Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka appeared first on Iraqi News.