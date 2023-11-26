SD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-11-26 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went slightly down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 157,250 IQD to 100, 1,400 IQD below Saturday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,250 and 156,250 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 157,500 and 157,400 IQD to 100, respectively.